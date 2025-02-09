Udupi Police Crack Migrant Worker’s Murder Case; Three Arrested

Udupi: In a significant breakthrough, the Udupi police have successfully resolved a murder case involving a migrant worker, which took place nearly a year ago near the Karavali Junction. Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with the heinous crime.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Kanakappa Hanumant Rodi (46), Yamanoor Tippanna Maran Basari (24), and Yamanoorappajedi (26). All three suspects are residents of Bilakal in the Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of October 16, 2023. An unidentified male, believed to be between 45 and 48 years old and engaged in scavenging scrap materials, was brutally murdered near Hotel Karavali using a sharp weapon, resulting in the severing of his right hand. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Udupi City Police Station. Subsequent investigations led to the identification of the deceased as Kittur Yane Siddappa Shivanappa from Hubli.

According to police reports, the motive behind the murder stemmed from a trivial dispute. It was revealed that Siddappa had assaulted Chinnu Patel Hubli, a friend of the accused Yamanoor Tippanna, over a missing piece of cloth. In retaliation, Yamanoor Tippanna confronted Siddappa, during which Siddappa allegedly attacked him.

Fueled by this animosity, the following morning, Yamanoor Tippanna, along with his accomplices Kanakappa and Yamanoorappajedi, attacked Siddappa with an axe, leading to his death before fleeing the scene. The diligent efforts of the police ultimately resulted in apprehending the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been presented before the court, where a directive for judicial custody has been issued. The operation to crack the case was spearheaded by acting police inspector Ramachandra Nayak of the Udupi City Police Station, with vital contributions from SI Eranna Shiragumpi, ASIs Jayakar and Harish, and several other police personnel.



