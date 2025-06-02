Udupi Police Crackdown on Matka Racket, 12 Arrested

Udupi: Udupi police have launched a stringent crackdown on the illegal Matka gambling racket operating within the district. Following information obtained from a Matka bookie apprehended in connection with a case under the Shirva police station’s jurisdiction, authorities have registered 12 cases across Udupi, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals implicated in the illicit activity.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prakash Moolya (43) of Sheriadka (Malpe police station jurisdiction), Ratnakar Ameen (48) of Kodavoor (Malpe police station jurisdiction), Nagesh (56) of Badagabettu (Manipal police station jurisdiction), Vijay Nayari (50) of Karkad (Kota police station jurisdiction), Divakar Poojary (42) of Petri (Udupi city police station jurisdiction), Ramaraj (44) of Moodanidamburu (Udupi city police station jurisdiction), Jagadish (39) of Kunjibettu (Udupi city police station jurisdiction), Chidananda (35) of Ambagilu (Udupi city police station jurisdiction), Thippeswamy (52) of Kodavoor (Udupi city police station jurisdiction), Raghavendra (41) of Santakatte (Udupi city police station jurisdiction), Uday S. Bhandar (45) of Udupi (Udupi city police station jurisdiction), and Manoj Kumar of Uchila (Padubidri police station jurisdiction).

The operation was initiated by Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, who, within days of assuming his post, prioritized combating the Matka racket. The police have confirmed that all 12 individuals have been taken into custody following the information provided by Matka bookie Leo Cornelio.