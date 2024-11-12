Udupi Police Suspend Two Officers Over Lockup Death Case

Udupi: A 45-year-old man, Biju Monu, from Kollam, Kerala, died in police custody at Brahmavar Police Station, leading to the suspension of two police officers. Udupi District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun K. took swift action, suspending Brahmavar Police Station Inspector Madhu B.E. and Head Constable Sujatha for dereliction of duty.

Biju Monu was accused of harassing a woman from Cherakadi village on Saturday night. Police took him into custody and filed a case against him. Monu died in police custody, prompting an investigation.

Bengaluru CID police officials arrived in Udupi to investigate the lockup death case.The CID has taken over the investigation, gathering information from local police and medical staff. Udupi Civil Judge and JMFC Magistrate conducted an inquest on the deceased’s body. The body was taken to Manipal KMC Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Biju Monu’s family was informed of his death on November 10th morning. Family members arrived in Brahmavar, identified his body, and filed a complaint. The autopsy was videographed, and the body was handed over to the family for transportation to Kerala.

The suspensions reflect the police department’s commitment to accountability and ensuring justice in the case.