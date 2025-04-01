Udupi Residents Stage Satirical Protest Over Delayed Indrali Railway Overbridge Construction

Udupi: The Udupi City National Highway Struggle Committee orchestrated a unique and satirical protest in Udupi on April 1st, coinciding with April Fool’s Day, to express their discontent over the prolonged delay in the completion of the Indrali Railway Overbridge. The demonstration, characterized by symbolic acts of protest and scathing critiques, saw the participation of prominent local figures and a large contingent of concerned citizens.

The protest commenced at Kalsanka Junction with a striking visual display of frustration. Committee chief coordinator Amrit Shenai and social activist Ansar Ahmad symbolically shaved their heads. Participants further donned flowers on their ears, representing what they perceived as the government’s perpetration of “foolishness” in the project’s handling. Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake officially inaugurated the march by contributing to a collection bowl held by Ansar Ahmad, who was symbolically dressed as a beggar, highlighting the financial burden of the delay.

The protestors marched from Kalsanka Junction, traversing Kadiyali and Kunjibettu, before culminating at the Indrali Bridge where a formal protest meeting was convened. Throughout the procession, funds were solicited from the public through symbolic begging, further underscoring the financial implications of the government’s inaction.

At the meeting, speakers vehemently criticized the central government’s management of the project, citing the extended delays, associated accidents, and reported fatalities. Former minister Jayaprakash Hegde attributed the stagnation to a detrimental lack of coordination between the Railways and the National Highway Department, resulting in inflated construction costs and significant financial losses for the public exchequer.

Amrit Shenoy, the chief coordinator of the Udupi City National Highway Struggle Committee, issued a strong call for the resignation of local Members of Parliament, urging them to seek a fresh mandate due to their perceived ineffectiveness in addressing the infrastructure project’s challenges. The protestors collectively voiced their deep-seated anger over the government’s delay policies and the alleged failure of their elected representatives to effectively represent their concerns.

Notable attendees at the protest meeting included former ministers Jayaprakash Hegde and Vinay Kumar Sorake, Congress district president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, and CPI(M) leader Balakrishna Shetty. In a further satirical twist, individuals wearing masks representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary, and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, were present to mark the April Fool’s Day theme of the demonstration.

The unorthodox and symbolic protest effectively underscored the widespread frustration and anger within the Udupi community regarding the persistent delays plaguing the Indrali Railway Overbridge project and the perceived lack of effective governmental action. The protest served as a stark reminder of the crucial need for efficient infrastructure development and responsive governance.