Udupi: Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay

Udupi: On October 11, 2024, seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Malpe police for allegedly entering and residing in India illegally. This operation underscores ongoing concerns regarding the issue of illegal immigration and its implications for national security.

The individuals were reportedly employed as fishermen and were detained near the Malpe Vadabandeshwara bus station. Notably, one of the detainees, Mohammad Manik, was intercepted while attempting to board a flight to Dubai from Mangaluru International Airport. Following his detention, it was discovered that he was originally from Manik Chowk, Rajshahi, Bangladesh. This led to a broader investigation, revealing that several others had also been residing in Malpe under questionable circumstances.

During the interrogation conducted by local authorities, Udupi District Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Arun K. disclosed that the accused had created counterfeit Indian identification documents, including Aadhaar cards, to facilitate their stay in the country. The presence of these fake documents, along with the individuals’ three-year residency in Malpe, raised pressing questions regarding border security and the efficacy of existing immigration controls.

Dr. Arun, “Seven people are currently in our custody, and fake documents were found on them during interrogation. We are investigating how they obtained these fake Aadhaar cards and the methods used to cross the border.” Formal charges have been filed at the Malpe police station, with case numbers 138/24, 318, 319, and 336, and the accused are expected to be presented in court shortly.