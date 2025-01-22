Udupi: Three Arrested for Cheating Medical Student

Udupi: The police have arrested three individuals for allegedly cheating a medical student who sought admission to a university in the United Kingdom.

The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the case: Suman S (24), Suhan Khan (22), and Mohammed Mahaz (24).

According to the complaint filed, the accused individuals had promised to secure a seat for the medical student at a university in the UK and had demanded Rs 18 lakhs as payment.

The complainant, Aftab, had approached the accused individuals, who claimed to have connections with universities in the UK. They had assured Aftab that they would secure a seat for him at a university in the UK.

Aftab had paid Rs 8.5 lakhs to the accused individuals as an initial payment. However, the accused individuals had failed to deliver on their promise and had instead cheated Aftab.

During the investigation, the police recovered Rs 5 lakhs in cash, an Innova car, and two mobile phones from the accused individuals. The total value of the recovered items is Rs 9,56,000.

The accused individuals have been produced before the court. The police are further investigating the matter.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of CPI Ramachandra Nayak, and the team included PSI Eranna Shriragumpi, PSI Punith Kumar, and staff members Chethan Kumar, Bashir, Karthik, Santhosh, Shuba, Susheela, Nethravathi, and others from the Udupi Town Police Station and the CEN Police Station.