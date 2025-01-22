Lokayukta Police Arrest Gangolli Panchayat PDO and Asst while taking Bribe

Gangolli: Uma Shankar, the Development Officer of Gangolli Gram Panchayat, and his assistant, Shekhar B, have been arrested by the Lokayukta police in Udupi for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 22,000.

According to sources, the accused had demanded a bribe to approve the 9/11 certificate. The Lokayukta police acted on a complaint filed by the complainant Mohammed Hanif and arrested the duo.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Lokayukta SP Nataraj, led by DySP Manjunath, and inspectors Amanullah and Chandrashekhar. The team also included staff members Nagesh Udupa, Nagaraj, Rohith, Pushpalatha, Mallika, Abdul Jalal, Sathish Handadi, Ravindra Gaonkar, Prasanna Devadiga, Ramesh, Sathish Acharya, Raghavendra Hosakote, Surya Kapu, Sudheer, and other staff members from the Mangalore Lokayukta.

The arrested officials have been identified as Uma Shankar, Development Officer, Gangolli Gram Panchayat, and Shekhar B, Second Division Accounts Assistant.

The Lokayukta police have registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and are further investigating the matter.



