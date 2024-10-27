Udupi: Urgent Call for Investigation into Parashurama Idol Vandalism – Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty

Udupi: In a recent development concerning the controversial vandalism of the Parashurama idol at Bailur’s Parashurama Theme Park, Congress leader Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty has called for an intensified investigation into the incident. This appeal follows the High Court’s dismissal of a petition aimed at quashing the criminal case against sculptor Krishna Nayak, who is responsible for the statue’s creation. In response to the court’s decision, local police have escalated their probe, including the whitewashing of the idol’s top portion, while demanding a logical resolution to the case.

During a press conference held at the Kidiyoor Hotel in Udupi on Sunday, Shetty expressed grave concerns over the theft of the idol’s top portion, asserting that the act has deeply hurt religious sentiments. The original statue was reportedly vandalized, with the upper section disappearing overnight. Shetty emphasized the urgency of questioning both Nayak and engineers from the Udupi Construction Center to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing piece.

Shetty raised pointed questions regarding the removal of the idol’s top portion, insisting that it was taken without proper authorization. “Where is it now? Krishna Nayak didn’t take it, that’s clear. We suspect it’s still in Udupi. Was it buried, burned, or dumped into the sea? The truth must come out,” he asserted, demanding that police conduct a thorough investigation and provide clarity within a week.

Despite the High Court’s ruling, Shetty criticized the Udupi police for their apparent hesitance to act against Nayak, questioning the motivations behind this inaction. He called for transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the release of ₹1.25 crores to Nayak between September and November 2022, prior to the official order from the Udupi Construction Center issued on December 15, 2022.

In a scathing critique, Shetty condemned Sunil Kumar, accusing him of misleading the public in the name of God and Hinduism. He called for Kumar’s expulsion from Hinduism and urged that he be barred from participating in Hindu events due to his alleged misdeeds.

While acknowledging mistakes related to the Parashurama idol issue, Shetty and his fellow Congress leaders refrained from offering apologies following the High Court’s order. “People forgive mistakes, but cheating in God’s name is unforgivable. Installing a replica idol for electoral gains has betrayed public trust and embarrassed lawmakers,” he stated.

The press conference was attended by notable Congress leaders, including Krishnamurthy Acharya, Karkala Block Congress President Subhadra Rao, Secretary Vivekanand Shenoy, and Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan, all of whom echoed Shetty’s calls for accountability and justice in this matter.



