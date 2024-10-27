Preserving Udupi’s Traditional Hulivesha: The Pilivesha Team’s Padayatra

Udupi: The vibrant cultural heritage of Udupi, particularly its traditional tiger dance known as Hulivesha, is facing unprecedented challenges. In response to the growing concerns about the preservation of this art form, the Pilivesha team, along with various like-minded tiger dance groups, organized a padayatra—a symbolic foot march—on October 27, to raise awareness and promote the significance of Hulivesha.

Commencing at Jodukatte and meticulously traversing key locations within Udupi City, including Court Road, Old Diana Circle, and Sanskrit College Road, the padayatra garnered considerable attention. The procession was characterized by the dynamic sounds of tashe and distinct drum beats, along with enthusiastic performances by the participating Hulivesha teams. Their collective presence not only celebrated the traditional art but also sought to engage the community in meaningful dialogue about its sustainability.

The march culminated with a prayer at the revered Krishna Math, symbolizing a deep reverence for cultural roots and spiritual connection. During this solemn moment, a petition was submitted to Diwan Nagaraja Acharya, advocating for measures to ensure the continued vitality of the traditional Hulivesha. The march featured an impressive turnout of 70 to 80 Hulivesha teams from a diverse array of regions, showcasing the widespread passion and commitment to preserving this cultural treasure.

Subrahmanya Upadhyaya, the leader of the Hulivesha team from Marpally, articulated a pressing concern regarding the dissemination of misinformation about Udupi’s Hulivesha on social media platforms. He emphasized that the padayatra was not merely a physical journey but a crucial effort to educate the public and rectify misconceptions about this cherished tradition.

The padayatra organized by the Pilivesha team stands as a testament to the community’s dedication to preserving Udupi’s traditional Hulivesha. As they advocate for cultural heritage, such initiatives play a vital role in fostering unity and awareness, ensuring that future generations can appreciate and participate in this vibrant expression of identity. Protecting Udupi’s Hulivesha is not just the responsibility of a few; it is a collective endeavor that requires the support of the entire community.



