Udupi: Warehouse Gutted in Fire at Ambagilu

Udupi: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Ambagilu, Udupi, on February 11, causing significant damage and losses estimated to be in lakhs of rupees. The warehouse, owned by local resident Hanif, was used to store scrap materials and label stickers in corrugated sheets on open land in Santosh Nagar.

The fire started in a nearby field in the afternoon and quickly spread to the warehouse, engulfing it in flames and reducing the contents to ashes. Thick smoke filled the air, creating panic in the area.

The Malpe fire brigade team, led by Fire Station Officer Shafi, responded promptly, with 25 personnel working to extinguish the fire. The Udupi team later joined the operation, and locals arranged for five water tankers to aid in the efforts. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control by evening, with no casualties reported and nearby houses remaining unharmed.

Firefighting efforts continued through the night, with a JCB being used to combat the flames that had reached the warehouse’s sticker storage.