‘Why credit Centre for metro but blame State for fare hikes’: CM Siddaramaiah calls out BJP’s ‘hypocrisy’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lambasted the opposition BJP for its “hypocrisy” in blaming the state government for the metro fare hike.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah noted that the BJP leaders, who are now opposing the fare hike, are once again spreading false and misleading information to blame the Karnataka Government and mislead the public. People have the right to question and oppose any government policy—this is their constitutional right, and I respect that.

However, the state BJP, which the people have placed in the opposition, is deliberately spreading falsehoods for political gain and fueling public outrage with misinformation. The same BJP leaders who take credit for Bengaluru Metro’s expansion as the Centre’s achievement are now shifting the blame onto the Karnataka Government when there is public anger over the fare hike. This is nothing but self-deception and hypocrisy.

Who Controls Bengaluru Metro?

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is a joint venture between the Union and Karnataka Governments, with equal (50:50) partnership.

The current chairman of BMRCL is Srinivas Katikithala, who is also the Union Secretary for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Both Union and State Government officials serve as Managing Directors and Directors on the BMRCL board.

BMRCL is an autonomous body, meaning the Karnataka Government does not have full control over its decisions.

Like all other metro corporations in the country, BMRCL operates under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, which is controlled by the Union Government.

Who Decided the Fare Hike?

Since 2017, metro fares were not revised, and BMRCL itself wrote to the Union Government requesting a revision.

If the Karnataka Government had the power to decide fares, why did BMRCL write to the Centre instead of the State Government?

Responding to BMRCL’s letter, the Union Government constituted a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) under Justice R. Tharani (Retd.), former Madras High Court judge. This committee included representatives from both the Union and State Governments.

The Union Government directed the committee, which began functioning on September 16, 2024, with a three-month deadline.

The committee consulted BMRCL officials, visited Delhi and Chennai Metro authorities, studied operations, and analysed fare structures.

On December 16, 2024, the committee submitted its final report after detailed discussions and assessments.

Why Was the Fare Increased?

When BMRCL last revised fares in June 2017, Phase 1 (42.3 km) was completed. Now, Phase 2 is partially completed, and the metro network has expanded beyond 42.3 km. By December 2026, Metro lines 2, 2A, and 2B (96.6 km) will be completed, expanding Bengaluru Metro to 175.55 km.

The committee reviewed fare structures of other metros, including Mumbai and Delhi.

Current Bengaluru Metro fares: ₹10 (minimum) – ₹90 (maximum).

Mumbai Metro fares: ₹10 (minimum) – ₹80 (maximum).

Except for the Delhi Metro, the initial phase fares in all other states were determined by the respective state metro corporations. However, fare revisions are now decided by a committee appointed by the Union Government. As per Section 37 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, metro corporations (in this case, BMRCL) are legally bound to implement the fare recommendations made by this committee.



