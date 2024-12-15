Udupi Witnesses Enchanting Christmas Celebration with “Christmas Kristotsava – 2024” Dance Drama

Udupi: In a remarkable showcase of artistic expression and communal spirit, the celebration of Christmas was elevated to new heights on Saturday, December 16, at the PU College grounds in Udupi. The event, aptly named “Christmas Kristotsava – 2024,” was organized by the United Christian Forum of Udupi with the aim of reviving and sharing the true meaning of Christmas through an engaging dance drama that depicted the birth of Jesus Christ.

The event was a collaborative effort among several esteemed organizations, including the United Christian Forum of Udupi, Lombard Memorial Hospital, Karnataka Yuva Sangha, and the Karavali Christian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A talented ensemble of around 60 artists, hailing from Korea and Bengaluru, captivated a large audience with their performance of “The Story of Jesus’ Birth.” Enhanced by innovative sound and light effects, the dance drama created an immersive experience that resonated with attendees of all ages.

Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of the CSI Southern Diocese, delivered an inspiring address during the event. Emphasizing the fundamental values embodied by Jesus Christ, he urged the audience to adopt lives characterized by love, peace, and humility. Bishop Kumar’s poignant remarks underscored the significance of unity, encouraging individuals to come together and celebrate the authentic spirit of Christmas.

Further enriching the occasion, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of the Udupi Diocese imparted a heartfelt message on the essence of Christmas, focusing on its representation as a festival of love. He articulated the profound message conveyed by God through the birth of His only Son, Jesus Christ. Bishop Lobo reiterated that this divine figure, while inherently spiritual, embraced human existence, setting a timeless example of compassion and humility for all.

In a powerful call to action, Bishop Lobo encouraged attendees to integrate the values of peace, love, and humility into their daily lives, reflecting the virtues exemplified by Jesus Christ. He highlighted the importance of embodying these principles, not just during the festive season, but throughout the year.

The event commenced with a ceremonial inauguration marked by the release of balloons, symbolizing hope and joy. This vibrant display set the tone for an evening filled with celebration and camaraderie. The audience was further delighted by a rendition of the renowned Christmas hymn “Silent Night,” performed in unison by the clergy of various Christian denominations. The hymn was rendered in a harmonious blend of Konkani, Kannada, Tulu, Malayalam, and English, eliciting a warm response from the attendees.

The significance of the event was accentuated by the presence of various dignitaries, who lent their support to the celebration. Notable attendees included Rev. Dr. Simon Abraham, Director of Karnataka Institute of Theology; Dr. Sushil Jathanna, Director of Lombard Memorial Hospital; and Prashant Jathanna, Vice President of the Karnataka Christian Federation. The gathering also featured prominent figures such as Santhosh D’Souza, President of Karavali Christian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Jun ChoongYeol from the International Mental Education Institute; and numerous clergymen and women who represented various congregations.

The entire program was skillfully compered by Suchith, whose engaging presentation style kept the audience captivated throughout. The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks, delivered eloquently by Prashanth Jathanna, who expressed gratitude to all participants and attendees for their contributions in making the event a success.

“Christmas Kristotsava – 2024” not only offered an artistic portrayal of Jesus Christ’s birth but also served as a reminder of the core values that define the Christmas season. The event truly encapsulated the essence of unity, love, and hope that the festival represents, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to witness it. As the evening drew to a close, participants departed with a renewed sense of purpose, inspired to carry forward the messages of peace and goodwill into the year ahead.