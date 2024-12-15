Pak drone with narcotics intercepted by BSF at Jammu border

Jammu: A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics has been intercepted by the BSF at the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, BSF on Sunday.

“On Dec 14, 2024 at about 2010 hrs, a smuggling attempt was foiled by the alert troops of BSF Jammu deployed in Arnia Sector of Jammu, wherein BSF troops intercepted the Pakistani drone and recovered a Pak drone along with 495 grams of narcotics substance,” the statement said.

BSF spokesman said on Sunday that a Pakistani drone carrying 495 grams of high-grade narcotic substance has been seized by the BSF.

“The quadcopter entered India from across the border and was seized from the Chinaz Border Outpost area in the Arnia sector of the IB in Jammu district late Saturday”, BSF spokesman said.

“The relentless dedication and sharp vigil of BSF Jammu personnel have once again defeated nefarious design of anti-national elements, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the nation’s security,” the statement read.

Not just narcotics but Pakistan has been sending drones laden with weapons from across the border.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated, as Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration at the LoC and send consignments of weapons.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the recent past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

Only two days back, IG BSF Jammu frontier told a news conference that after an effective anti-drone system was put in place, the threat of drones being used from across the international border for drug and arms smuggling had been taken care of.

It must be mentioned that drones are used by handlers of terror sitting across the border to send in weapons and narcotics to be picked up by over-ground workers (OGWs), terrorist sympathises or the terrorists themselves to disturb peace in J&K.

Most drone operations from across the border have been thwarted by the BSF. The army has also seized drones along the line of control (LoC) in the past.

J&K has a 740 km long LoC and over 1200 km long international border with Pakistan.

While the army is alert to foiling infiltration bids at the LoC, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley, Udhampur and Kathua that were declared militancy-free.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right time to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The series of terror attacks also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.