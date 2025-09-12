Udupi Woman Dies After Stabbing Attack Following Rejection of Marriage Proposal

Udupi: A 24-year-old woman, identified as Rakshita, has tragically died after being stabbed by a neighbor in Udupi. The incident, stemming from the rejection of a marriage proposal, culminated in her death at a private hospital in Manipal on Friday evening.

Rakshita, a resident of Chegribettu, Kokkarnne, was allegedly attacked by a neighbor whose identity has not been officially disclosed by authorities. Initial police reports indicate that the accused had previously expressed his desire to marry Rakshita, a proposal that was met with resistance from her family. Furthermore, Rakshita had reportedly blocked the individual on social media platforms.

The assault occurred on Friday morning as Rakshita was traveling to the bus stand for her daily commute to work. The accused allegedly confronted her and proceeded to stab her multiple times with a knife. The attack inflicted severe injuries to her neck, chest, and rib cage, causing her to collapse at the scene. Local residents responded swiftly, transporting her to KMC Hospital in Manipal for urgent medical attention.

Udupi Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar, confirmed that Rakshita was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she succumbed to her injuries later that evening. The Superintendent also noted the tragic timing of the incident, as it occurred on Rakshita’s birthday.

The Brahmavar Police Station has registered a case, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the complete circumstances surrounding the crime. Authorities have withheld further details as the investigation remains ongoing. The community awaits further information as the police continue to investigate this distressing incident.