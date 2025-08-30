Udupi’s Diksha Achieves New World Record in Bharatanatyam with 216-Hour Performance

Udupi: Vidushi Diksha V. has officially entered the Golden Book of World Records for her extraordinary feat of performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 216 hours. The Udupi native’s remarkable achievement concluded on Saturday, marking nine days of uninterrupted dance.

Diksha’s Bharatanatyam marathon commenced on August 21 at 3:30 p.m. at the Postgraduate Auditorium of Dr. G. Shankar Women’s College, Ajjarkad, and culminated at the same time on August 30. The performance drew significant attention and support from the local community and beyond.

Former MLA Raghupathi Bhat lauded Diksha’s accomplishment, stating, “Diksha undertook this challenge with the determination of setting a record and pledged to dance for nine days. Initially, I was surprised by her ambition. However, her courage, determination, and self-confidence have proven that anything is possible. Her achievement has brought immense pride to the Udupi district. By inscribing her name in golden letters in the Golden Book of World Records, she has enhanced the honor of our district and our state.”

Diksha’s guru, Shridhar Bannaje, expressed his pride in his disciple’s dedication. “My disciple Diksha has attempted and succeeded in creating a record in the Golden Book of World Records. When she first approached me, I advised her to complete her Vidwat exams and prepare herself thoroughly. Having such a dedicated student is the true fruit of my teaching,” he commented.

Prior to officially setting the new world record, Diksha surpassed the previous record of 170 continuous hours of Bharatanatyam, achieved just last month in Mangaluru by Remona, on Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, during his district visit on Saturday, made a point of visiting the venue to personally congratulate Diksha and offer his best wishes for her future endeavors.

Manish Bishnoi, Asia Head of the Golden Book of World Records, was present at the conclusion of the performance. He officially declared Diksha’s world record and presented her with the official certificate, marking a significant milestone in the world of Bharatanatyam. Diksha’s achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring dancers and a testament to the power of dedication and perseverance.