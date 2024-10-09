UFES Principals and Headmistresses Explore Future of AI in Education at Mangalore Meet

Mangalore: The Ursuline Franciscan Educational Society (UFES), Mangalore, convened an impactful meeting for principals, headmistresses, and wardens at Somarpann, Generalate, Deralakatte. The event, designed to equip the educational leadership with cutting-edge knowledge and tools, focused primarily on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education.

The day’s proceedings were set in motion by an opening prayer led by Sr Laila Monteiro, Principal of Angela Pre Primary, Bejai. A vibrant welcome dance by the students of De Mercede Ashram Panir added energy to the gathering.

Sr Lydia Serrao, General Councillor, delivered the welcome address, formally greeting the dignitaries, headmistresses, principals, and participants, and highlighting the significance of their roles in shaping the future of education. She emphasized the critical leadership position each attendee holds and the responsibility they bear in ensuring the continuous growth and success of their institutions.

In her inaugural message, Rev. Sr Milly Fernandes, Superior General, highlighted the pressing need for Catholic schools to embrace modern technological advancements like AI while upholding core values. Drawing comparisons to the downfall of industry giants who failed to innovate, she urged educators to stay ahead in this digital age.

A significant highlight of the day was the presence of Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore, and a Google-certified AI coach. Fr Fernandes led an in-depth session on AI’s transformative potential in the educational space. His expertise, drawn from years of experience in communication and digital technologies, offered participants valuable insights into tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and AI-driven content generation.

His session provided practical demonstrations on utilizing AI for personalized tutoring through Student Chatbots, creating lesson plans, and using differentiation tools that cater to students’ diverse learning needs. He also underscored the importance of ethical AI use in classrooms, encouraging educators to responsibly guide students through the new technological landscape.

Empowering the Educators: A Step Toward Digital Transformation

The UFES meeting, powered by Canara Communication Centre’s AI expertise, represented a pivotal moment in the educational sector’s shift towards digital transformation. Fr Fernandes’ sessions enabled school leaders to envision how AI can enhance student engagement, administrative processes, and overall learning outcomes. His discussions on AI-driven grading, assessment tools, and immersive learning experiences left a lasting impression on the attendees.

In the afternoon, the participants explored the UFES Adolescent Empowerment Programme, focusing on mobile addiction and mental health challenges among youth, further reinforcing the importance of holistic development in schools.

As the day concluded with gratitude and tea, the participants left equipped with a renewed sense of purpose, driven by a vision of integrating AI to foster innovation in their institutions.

The meeting not only empowered the leadership teams of UFES schools but also showcased the pivotal role that institutions like Canara Communication Centre play in guiding the educational community through the challenges and opportunities of the digital era.

Sr Anitha Dias, Headmistress of Angela Vidyaniketan School, Kudige compared the programme.