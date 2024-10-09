Astra’24: South India’s Largest Intercollegiate Allied Sports Fest Concludes with Resounding Success

Mangaluru: Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, in association with the Department of Physical Education, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), hosted the Astra’24 South India Intercollegiate Allied Sports Fest, a spectacular celebration of sportsmanship and talent.

The event brought together students from diverse institutions, fostering unity, friendly competition, and a sense of belonging. Esteemed guests Dr. Maji Jose, Dean of Student Affairs, and Mohammed Ithban, former Under-22 Karnataka volleyball team captain, graced the occasion.

Winners:

– Badminton Men’s: MAHE Manipal (1st), Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions (2nd)

– Badminton Women’s: Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions (1st), KMC Mangalore (2nd)

– Volleyball Men’s: Yenepoya Faculty of Allied Healthcare Professions (1st), SAHS Salem (2nd)

The fest showcased exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork among participants. Heartfelt congratulations to all winners and participants for their outstanding performances.

Astra’24 embodied the essence of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and athletic excellence.