Ugandan national nabbed at Delhi airport with cocaine worth over Rs 3 cr



New Delhi: Delhi’s Customs officials have arrested an Ugandan national and recovered over 200 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.51 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, an official said on Friday.

According to officials, on the basis of specific input, Customs teams at the airport seized 234 gms of cocaine valued at Rs 3.51 crore brought by one Ugandan National, who arrived from Addis Ababa.

“The passenger has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985. Further, investigations are underway,” said the official.

Two days ago, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had also arrested an Ugandan national and recovered cocaine worth Rs 8.90 crore at Mumbai International Airport.

The woman had brought it hidden in her fake hair and underwear.

According to a DRI official, following specific information, the Mumbai unit of the DRI team laid a trap at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and apprehended the woman. DRI officials searched the woman’s belongings and found nothing. However, when they checked the woman’s fake hair and bra-pad, they found 890 grams of cocaine.