We R Cycling Club to organize ‘Avon Mangalore Cyclothon’ on 31 December



Mangaluru: ‘WE R CYCLING’. Popularly known as “WERC”, we are a professionally managed sports club in Mangalore, with an objective to encourage the culture of healthy living amongst the people of coastal and interior regions of Karnataka. With WORKOUTS, ENDURANCE & RACES as our core values, we drive the larger goal of ‘HEALTH & FITNESS FOR ALL’, by constantly challenging the MIND, BODY & SOUL of the enthusiasts to make their dream of Healthy, Fit & Happy Life, a reality.

Team WERC has been actively engaged with various bodies in organising social cause events including Cycle4Change Challenge & Cycling-Oni Project on behalf of Smart City Mangaluru, Fit India Campaigns, Anti-Drug Drive for Police Force, Safety Awareness Week for Traffic Dept. Beach Clean-Up drives, Save Wildlife & Stop Single Use Plastic to Save Forests on the world environment days etc.



Members present during the press meet: L-R : Ashwath Rasquinha (Treasurer-We R Cycling Club); Harnish J Raj ((Secretary); Sarvesha Samaga (President) and S I Mubeen ( Taj Cycle Co)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the team WERC reached out to the city administration by extending our helping hand in managing the COVID Centres 24×7. The event Continuing our tradition of introducing Team WERC is intending to organise ‘AVON MANGALORE CYCLOTHON – 2023’ on Sunday, December 31, 2023, a unique cycling rally designed for school kids and their parents, to bring awareness on road safety & responsible handling of cycling.

Fee: Rs.20 Rally Start time: 7.15 am Start Location: Mangala Stadium Reporting Time: 6:30 am Route: Mangala stadium – Sree Narayana Guru Circle – Lalbagh-Jail Road-Bunts Hostel – Mallikatte Circle – St Agnes College – SCS Hospital – Jyoti Circle – Bunts Hostel – PVS – Balalbagh – Mannagudda – Barke Police station – Amrita Vidyalayam (Route Map attached) Distance: 10km Rally Finish Point: Amrita Vidyalayam School Ground, Boloor Ride Finish Time: 8.30 am A post-rally workout will be organised by Kasharp Fitness, after which breakfast will be served to all. A lucky draw for the registered participants will be held after the event at the Rally Finish Point and 2 Cycles will be handed over to the lucky winners.

We are expecting over 1000 participants for the rally, with the support of Volunteers from WERC, Mangalore Runners, and the Mangalore City Traffic Police, manning and guarding the safety of all participants. Prize/Support  Professionally designed T–Shirts for all participants  Sumptuous Breakfast for all participants and parents at Finish Point  Lucky draw prizes: 2 Kids MTB Cycles, Sponsored AVON Cycles, India’s No. 1 Cycle Brand (Cycles will be handed over at the finish point to the lucky winners)  First-Aid and Ambulance service in case of emergency, provided by A.J Hospital  Back-up vehicle & mechanic assistance, in case of breakdown  Back-up van to pick the participant who are unable to finish the ride.

The Sponsors: Main Sponsor: AVON Cycles. Co-sponsors: Ideal Ice Cream, Mangalore’s No. 1 Ice Cream Company: Grahini Masala; Taj Cycle Co; Canara Bank. Fitness Partner: Kasharp Fitness, Mangalore Venue Partner: Amrutha Vidyalayam

Guests of Honour:

Mukund Kamath of Ideal Ice Cream; Shivananda Rao of Grahini Masala; Anand Prabhu of Kasharp Fitness; S M Muthalib of Taj Cycle Co,