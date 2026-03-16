Ujjain-based Canadian student killed in violence

Bhopal/Ujjain: A resident of Ujjain, Gurkeerat Singh Manocha, who had gone to Canada for higher studies, lost his life in a tragic incident in Fort St John, British Columbia.

The family has described the death as a murder stemming from a dispute and is demanding strict action against those responsible.

According to information, Gurkeerat, son of Gurjit Singh Manocha from Parshwanath Colony on Dewas Road in Ujjain, had moved to Canada about a year and a quarter ago. He was enrolled in a Business Management Post-Degree Diploma Program at Northern Lights College.

The family stated that the incident occurred on Saturday (March 14) during an altercation where assailants launched a fatal attack on him. Father Gurjit Singh mentioned that Canadian police have launched a full investigation into the matter. The exact circumstances and cause will become clear only after the probe concludes, including the awaited post-mortem report.

Family members emphasised that the root of the dispute remains undisclosed so far. They are urging authorities to register a murder case against the accused once the investigation establishes the facts.

The news has cast a shadow of profound grief over the family relatives and the local community in Ujjain, where Gurkeerat was known and cherished.

This incident highlights the vulnerabilities faced by Indian students pursuing education abroad amid occasional reports of violence or disputes in host countries.

The family awaits justice and clarity from the ongoing Canadian police inquiry.

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have noted the matter following the Chief Minister’s involvement in offering support to the family during this difficult time. The loss of a promising young individual who had ventured overseas for better opportunities has left acquaintances in shock.

Gurkeerat’s pursuit of advanced education in business management reflected his aspirations for a bright future. As the investigation progresses, the family hopes for swift and transparent proceedings to bring those accountable to justice.