Ukraine facing ‘one of the most difficult moments’ amid US peace push: Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country is facing “one of the most difficult moments” in its history as it considers the US-proposed 28-point peace plan.

“We are now in one of the most difficult moments in our history. The pressure on Ukraine is at its heaviest. Ukraine could now face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter,” Zelensky said in his address to the nation.

The next week will be very challenging and full of events, Zelensky said, noting that he plans to propose alternatives to amend the US plan and that Ukraine’s interests must be taken into account in the document, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky stressed that he will present arguments, persuade, and offer alternatives but will not give the enemy any reason to claim that Ukraine does not want peace.

On Thursday, Zelensky announced that the US side presented him with a plan aimed at ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

US media reports say the current draft plan contains 28 points, including major territorial concessions by Ukraine and sharp reductions in its armed forces.

Zelensky said he was set to speak to Trump in the coming days about the proposals, which also include plans for Ukraine to forgo many of its weapons.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected suggestions that the proposals would constitute major concessions from Ukraine – and that Ukraine had been frozen out, saying the US had engaged “equally with both sides”.