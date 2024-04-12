Ukrainian Parliament passes law to toughen army mobilisation



Kiev: The Ukrainian Parliament has passed a law to tighten military mobilisation rules, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

The legislation, which aims to recruit more troops for the country’s armed forces, was supported by 283 votes in favour, surpassing the required minimum of 226, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the government-run Ukrinform news agency, Ukrainians liable for military services will be obliged to register at military enlistment offices or electronic cabinets once the legislation comes into effect.

The new law also introduces some penalties for evaders, such as a ban on driving vehicles and restrictions on consular services.

The mobilisation law is to be signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before it comes into force.