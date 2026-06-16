Ullal: First-Year PUC Student Dies by Suicide at Home

Mangaluru: A 16-year-old first-year PUC student died by suicide at home near the Someshwar bus stand in Ullal on the evening of 14 June.

Further details reveal that the deceased has been identified as Samanvi, daughter of Shanti and a resident of the Someshwar bus stand area. She was studying in the science stream at a private educational institution in Someshwar.

According to police sources, Samanvi had gone to a room in the house to take a bath while her mother and elder sister were present at home. When she did not come out for a long time, family members became suspicious and broke open the door. She was found hanging inside the room, police said.

Ullal police visited the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Police said no suicide note was found at the scene, and the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Samanvi is survived by her parents and sister.