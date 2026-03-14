Ullal: Woman Goes Missing After Leaving for Work; Case Registered

Mangaluru: Authorities in Ullal are investigating the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman, Shobha Hanumanthappa Bhajantri, who went missing on March 7, 2026, after leaving for her daily wage work. A missing person case has been registered at the Konaje Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by her husband, Hanumanthappa Bhajantri (45), a resident of Boliyar, Shobha left home around 9:00 a.m. on March 7 to drop their children off at a local school in Boliyar. She has not returned home since then.

The family initiated a search and contacted relatives and acquaintances to locate Shobha. After these efforts proved unsuccessful, Hanumanthappa Bhajantri filed a formal complaint with the Konaje Police Station.

Konaje Police have registered a case under No. 22/2026 and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shobha’s disappearance.

The missing woman is described as follows:

Name: Shobha Hanumanthappa Bhajantri

Age: 33 years

Husband: Hanumanthappa Bhajantri

Height: Approximately 5.5 feet

Appearance: Medium build, round face, dark complexion, small eyes

Clothing: Saree

Languages Known: Kannada and Hindi

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Shobha Hanumanthappa Bhajantri. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate control room at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536 / 9480802351. The investigation is ongoing.



