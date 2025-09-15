Ullal Youth Dies in Tragic Road Accident in Saudi Arabia

Jubail, Saudi Arabia: A 27-year-old Indian national, Abdul Razik, hailing from Ullal, India, has tragically perished in a road accident in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The incident occurred on September 14th and has plunged the young man’s family and community into mourning.

Razik, the son of Muhammad and a resident of Millat Nagar, Ullal, was employed at a Polytech company within the industrial city of Jubail. He was en route to his night shift when the bus he was traveling in was involved in a collision with another bus. Sources report that Razik sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A graduate in civil engineering, Razik had sought employment opportunities abroad. He was the youngest son of Muhammad. After spending a month-long vacation at home, from July 11th, he had only recently returned to Saudi Arabia on August 15th.

Family sources have conveyed their profound sorrow and devastation at the news. They noted that this tragedy is compounded by the previous loss of Razik’s brother and sister to illness, further deepening the family’s grief.

Efforts are currently underway to repatriate Razik’s remains to his hometown for final rites. Authorities are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision, and further details regarding the accident are awaited.