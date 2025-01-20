Umamaheshwara Sculpture Discovered in Ajri Village

A remarkable Umamaheshwara sculpture has been unearthed in Taggunje, a village located in Kundapura taluk of the Udupi district. This exquisite metal icon, crafted from five metals, represents a rare fusion of the Shaiva-Shakta and Naga cults, according to a press release issued today by Prof. T. Murugesh, a retired Associate Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology.

The sculpture depicts Lord Shiva seated gracefully on a lotus platform, with his consort Parvathi on his left lap. Accompanying them are Lord Ganesha on Shiva’s right, Shanmukha on his left, and Nandi positioned below Shiva’s right foot. Notably, Lord Shiva is adorned with a Jatamukuta headgear and features a third eye on his forehead. In his back right hand, he holds a Parashu (axe), while a Mriga (deer) is cradled in his back left hand. His front right hand is depicted in the Abhaya mudra, while his left hand gently touches the thigh of his consort Uma. Above Lord Shiva, a five-headed serpent umbrella adds to the grandeur of the sculpture. Uma, holding a lotus bud in her left hand and Lord Shiva in her right, is equally resplendent in her ornate crown and jewelry. A beautifully crafted prabhavali, featuring a centrally located lion or kirtimukha, enhances the image’s aesthetic appeal.

Historical Significance

Stylistically, the sculpture appears to date back to the 12th century; however, it serves as a reminder to art historians that stylistic analysis alone cannot determine the age of an artifact. Upon closer examination of the idol’s platform, a small inscription was discovered, written in two lines. The first line, “Murthy Saakshi,” translates to “on the witness of this idol,” while the second line, “G 3 ke ra Shu 14,” indicates that the sculpture was crafted using three Gadhyanas of gold, comprising 14% of its total composition. The inscription, rendered in Kannada script from the 17th century, is a crucial factor in establishing the sculpture’s age. Thus, this exquisite piece, produced in the 17th century yet reflecting a 12th-century style, offers invaluable insights into the region’s artistic heritage.

Umamaheshwara Cult

The Umamaheshwara cult, founded by Soma Sharma of Gujarat during the 10th-11th centuries, quickly gained popularity across India. This cult, influenced by Vajrayana Buddhism, centers around the theme of love, further enriching the cultural tapestry of the region.

Prof. Murugeshi expressed gratitude to local individuals, including Thonse Sudhakar Shetty, Taggunje Dayanda Shetty, Taggunje Sachin Shetty, Sampath Shetty, Raviraj Shetty, Manjayya Shetty, and Harish Hegde Kundapur, for their invaluable assistance in studying this remarkable masterpiece. The discovery of this sculpture not only enhances the understanding of local art history but also highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Udupi district.



