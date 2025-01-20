Tragic Incident in Karkala: MBA Student Takes His Own Life

Karkala: A somber atmosphere enveloped the town of Karkala following the tragic suicide of a 22-year-old MBA student, K. Venkatesh, who reportedly jumped into a well late on the night of January 19.

Venkatesh, the son of local resident K. Sudhakar, was a first-year MBA student at a prominent Institute of Management in Mangalore. Close family members have revealed that he had been expressing difficulties with his academic workload in recent discussions with his father. Reports indicate that he had become increasingly withdrawn over the past ten days, raising concerns among his family regarding his mental well-being.

The incident occurred at the family residence, where Venkatesh accessed a well situated at the back of the house. Authorities from the Karkala Town Police Station have since registered a case to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

This heartbreaking occurrence highlights the pressing issue of student mental health as academic pressures continue to mount in today’s educational landscape.



