UN chief calls for end to Ukraine crisis



United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the Ukraine crisis.

He made the appeal on Friday at a Security Council meeting scheduled to coincide with the second anniversary of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two years on, the conflict in Ukraine remains an open wound at the heart of Europe. It is high time for peace — a just peace, based on the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions, said Guterres.

International disputes shall be settled by peaceful means and all states shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any other state, he said.

The danger of the conflict escalating and expanding is very real. Around the world, the conflict in Ukraine is deepening geopolitical divides, fanning regional instability, shrinking the space available to address other urgent global issues, and undermining the shared norms and values that make the world safer, he said.

The conflict accelerated a surge in food prices, economic shocks and a global cost-of-living crisis, which hit developing countries the hardest. In addition, the prospect of this conflict resulting in a nuclear accident chills spines around the world, he added.

“It is time to recommit to the (UN) Charter and renew respect for international law. That is the path to peace and security — in Ukraine and around the world,” said Guterres.