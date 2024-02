Death toll in China building fire mounts to 15



Nanjing: The death toll from the building fire that broke out on Friday in Nanjing, the capital city of China’s Jiangsu province, has climbed to 15, local officials said on Saturday.

The local fire department received an alarm about the fire in a residential building in Yuhuatai district at around 4:39 a.m. on Friday.

The fire was put out at around 6:00 a.m.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.