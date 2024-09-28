UN Chief says ‘nothing can justify the collective punishment’ of Palestinians

United Nations: At the opening of a United Nations Security Council meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has made the case that “international humanitarian law is in tatters” amid the war in Gaza.

He said on Friday that the rate of killing there surpasses anything he has seen in his role.

“The speed and scale of the killing and destruction in Gaza are unlike anything in my years as Secretary-General. Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said.

Guterres also spoke about Friday’s Israeli strikes on Beirut, warning that “war in Lebanon could lead to further escalation involving outside powers”. He urged the two sides to agree to a proposed temporary ceasefire at the Israel-Lebanon border.

“We need this ceasefire now. We cannot afford endless negotiations, as we have on Gaza,” the Secretary-General said.

“We must avoid a regional war at all costs. Gaza remains the epicentre of the violence. And Gaza is key to ending it.”

“The humanitarian system is hanging by a thread. 226 of our own colleagues have been killed, many with their families. I call for investigations and accountability for these killings. At the same time, violence continues in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Some 700 Palestinians and 14 Israelis have been killed since 7 October – the highest number on both sides in more than two decades. The construction of new settlements, landgrabs, demolitions and settler violence all continue.”

“The Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice found that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful, and that Israel has an obligation to end it as rapidly as possible.”

“Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities continue to limit and prevent the international media from reporting from the Occupied Palestinian Territory. International media outlets are the eyes and ears of the world. Journalists must be able to do their jobs everywhere.”

“All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally, and the international community must mobilize for an immediate ceasefire and the beginning of an irreversible process towards the end of the Occupation and the creation of a Palestinian State.”

“I urge the Council to unite in support of an immediate ceasefire leading to a viable two-State solution.”

That is the only way to end this cycle of tragedy, Guterres added.

Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed paramilitary group based in Lebanon, have been in conflict for decades, but the fighting has intensified since Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel and the ensuing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead.