UN General Assembly president visits Jaipur Foot, interacts with beneficiaries

Jaipur: President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dennis Francis, on Tuesday visited Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) to inspect the manufacturing process of the world-famous Jaipur Foot.

Francis also spoke to the beneficiaries drawn from different parts of the country and was happy to know that the high-on technology and low-cost prosthetics are being provided free to the amputees.

“I am very impressed and lifted by visiting Jaipur Foot, the pinnacle of innovation that restores hope and human dignity to its clients using the most advanced technologies and reaching people in far-flung regions of India.

“I am lifted by your extraordinary success for humanity. Heartfelt congratulations. You are no doubt a gift to India and to the world,” said Francis.

He also met a six–year–old boy Dilkhus, who was born handicapped with both his legs undeveloped and was provided with Jaipur Foot specially made to suit him by the technicians of the BMVSS.

Francis played football with the joyful little Dilkhus and held him in his arms to the delight of the youngster.

He also met a girl, about 10 years old, and fitted the Jaipur Foot to enable her to walk.

D R Mehta gave a presentation to the visiting President and his delegation and he was joined by the Executive President Satish Mehta.

D R Mehta in his presentation said the BMVSS has already rehabilitated 2.2 million persons with disability and it provides its services free of cost to the disabled.

D R Mehta also informed the delegation that it has held 104 on-the-spot limb fitment camps in 42 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

In 2018 the UN Permanent Mission in New York organized a commemorative event of the “50th Years of Jaipur Foot”-Lesson learned and the Jaipur Foot was exhibited in UN for four days.

Recently the BMVSS conducted a Jaipur foot camp for the International Organisation for migrants (IOM) at which 377 artificial limbs were fitted In one month.