Underpasses Sanctioned Near Baikampady and Kuloor Junctions; Centre Approves Additional Rs 11.63 Crore: MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: In a major boost to traffic management and road safety in the outskirts of Mangaluru city, the Central Government has approved and sanctioned funds for the construction of underpasses at the busy Baikampady and Kuloor junctions, according to Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released more than Rs 11.63 crore for the construction of underpasses at these two key junctions on National Highway 66 to ensure smoother vehicular movement and reduce accidents.

Underpass at Baikampady Junction

Baikampady Junction, which had become a major accident-prone black spot, had seen repeated demands from the public and motorists for improved traffic management. Addressing these concerns, the Ministry has approved the construction of a Light Vehicular Underpass (LVUP) at the junction at an estimated cost of Rs 7.09 crore.

The underpass is expected to facilitate safer access to the Baikampady industrial area by allowing vehicles to pass underneath the highway instead of making risky turns across traffic. It will also help ensure smoother movement of vehicles towards Udupi along NH-66.

Underpass Near Kuloor Bridge

Similarly, approval has been granted for constructing an underpass near the KIOCL Junction and Kuloor Bridge on NH-66 for Rs 4.54 crore.

The proposed underpass is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion for vehicles heading towards Tannirbhavi Beach and the MSEZ/SCZ area, thereby improving overall traffic flow in the region.

MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving the long-pending infrastructure projects for the Dakshina Kannada district.