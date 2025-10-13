‘Unfortunate and outrageous’: Mamata Banerjee draws fire over remarks on Durgapur gangrape incident

New Delhi: As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces widespread criticism over her comments following the Durgapur gangrape case, senior BJP leaders on Monday launched scathing attack at her, over precarious law and order situation in the TMC-ruled state.

“The law and order situation in West Bengal is very poor. In the coming days, Mamata Banerjee will have to bear the consequences,” said Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, echoing the outrage within the opposition.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal went a step further, stating, “Mamata Banerjee’s statement fully proves that she has completely failed in governance. The law and order situation in Bengal is dilapidated state. Mamata Banerjee has no control over her administration, which is why such incidents are happening.”

A couple of BJP leaders from Odisha also condemned Mamata Banerjee’s remarks over her questioning of the rape survivor, over venturing out at night.

Aiswarya Biswal, president of the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha, said: “It is outrageous, more than that, it is very unfortunate, that a woman Chief Minister is advising girls not to go out in the evening or at night, while admitting she has no control over private colleges. … If she cannot regulate private colleges in her state, it clearly reflects her poor administrative capability.”

The responses come after CM Mamata Banerjee’s controversial remark on the Durgapur gangrape case.

In her first reaction, she questioned how the student left her private college campus at 12:30 a.m. and stated that “girls should not be allowed to go out at night.”

She also criticised the private medical college for allowing the student to step out and appealed to students, especially those unfamiliar with the terrain, to exercise caution. She called the incident “shocking,” assured strict action, and said three suspects have already been arrested.

Earlier in the day, BJP Information Technology cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, made a social media post, accusing the Chief Minister of lying about the victim girl going out at 12.30 a.m.

The medical college authorities, quoting their records, claimed that the victim student stepped out of the college premises at 8 p.m. to have food, and thereafter was raped by three men in a nearby forested area.

“The girl student, a Dalit, was not gang raped inside the college campus. Hence, the responsibility of ensuring her safety rests with the police and state administration. The Chief Minister tried to put the blame on the medical college,” Malviya said in his statement.