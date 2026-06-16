UNGA convenes 5th interactive dialogue with candidate for next UN secretary-general

United Nations: The UN General Assembly (UNGA) convened its fifth interactive dialogue with a candidate for the position of next UN secretary-general.

During the dialogue on Monday, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, former UNGA president and former foreign minister and defence minister of Ecuador, nominated by Antigua and Barbuda in May, presented her vision statement and answered questions from UN member states and civil society representatives regarding her leadership abilities, experience and skills, UN reform, and the three pillars of the United Nations — peace and security, human rights, and development, Xinhua news agency reported.

In her vision statement, Espinosa said she seeks the office of UN chief at a moment when the world does not need another restatement of multilateral ideals but needs results: a United Nations that prevents crisis earlier, responds more coherently, delivers more effectively, and restores confidence in the value of collective action.

She said her vision is organised around five interconnected pillars of transformation — peace and security, development, digital and energy transformation, closing the delivery gap, and rebuilding credibility.

“This is not an extensive comprehensive action plan, because comprehensive political and financial leadership must come from the Member States. Rather, it highlights areas where the Secretary-General can act most effectively within her remit to restore UN credibility and confidence by delivering results,” Espinosa said.

In late April, the UNGA conducted a two-day interactive dialogue with four candidates for the next UN chief: Michelle Bachelet, former Chilean president and former UN high commissioner for human rights, nominated by Brazil and Mexico; Rafael Grossi, current director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nominated by Argentina; Macky Sall, former president of Senegal, nominated by Burundi; and Rebeca Grynspan, economist and former vice president of Costa Rica, nominated by Costa Rica.

The term of Antonio Guterres, the current and ninth secretary-general of the United Nations, will expire at the end of this year. The next UN secretary-general will take over the role on January 1, 2027.