Mexican president defends USMCA, says willing to discuss deal with Trump

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on free trade, and said she is willing to discuss the merits of the deal with US President Donald Trump if necessary.

“The treaty benefits all three countries. The first treaty had its problems for the United States. This second treaty was signed by President Trump himself,” Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference on Monday at the National Palace in Mexico City.

As part of the trade deal’s current review process, Mexico is hoping to reduce US tariffs on steel, aluminum and cars, said Sheinbaum, adding she would seek talks with Trump if needed to secure that goal, Xinhua news agency reported.

“What is proposed is a review. Why is it law? Because it was approved by the United States Congress, the Mexican Congress or Senate, and in Canada as well,” she told reporters.

Mexico’s delegation, led by Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, is working to guarantee the continuity of the treaty, she stressed.

However, the US government’s more protectionist stance has introduced new challenges into the current talks, Sheinbaum said.

The United States is insisting that North American goods be manufactured on US soil, while “we say it should not just be the United States, but the entire region, precisely because it is a free trade agreement,” she said.

Sheinbaum’s remarks came after Trump in recent days cast doubt on the USMCA’s renewal, arguing that the United States does not need anything from Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this month, Sheinbaum reiterated her government’s commitment to supplying Cuba with humanitarian aid, saying the island country faces a tough situation that requires the solidarity of the international community.

During her daily press conference, Sheinbaum pledged to continue sending all kinds of aid as part of the two countries’ longstanding ties of solidarity, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We continue to send all kinds of aid and we are going to continue sending … aid to the Cuban people,” she said.

Mexico will do everything in its power to continue providing support to the island country, particularly as the United States tightens its more than six-decade-long blockade of Cuba, Sheinbaum stressed.

“It’s a matter of solidarity. The people of Mexico have always done this, and we will continue to do so, because it is a country that needs it,” she added.