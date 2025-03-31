Unidentified Body Discovered in Bikarnakatte; Police Launch Investigation

Mangalore: An investigation is underway following the discovery of an unidentified deceased male in the Bikarnakatte area on March 31, 2025. Authorities received a report at approximately 4:00 PM regarding the body, which was subsequently found in an area belonging to Ramesh, who filed the initial complaint.

The deceased is estimated to be between 40 and 45 years of age. Initial observations suggest the body had been decomposing for some time, resulting in a noticeable odor. Based on the initial assessment, a case has been registered under U.D.R. (Unnatural Death Case) as UDR No. 6/25 at the East Police Station.

During the preliminary investigation, an Outpatient Department (OPD) slip from Wenlock Hospital was recovered from a bag located near the body. Records associated with the slip indicate the deceased was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on February 4, 2025, after being transported by ambulance (108). Hospital records suggest the admission was due to injuries sustained from a fall while under the influence of alcohol.

According to a statement provided by a resident of the Shivbagh locality, the deceased was believed to be a ragpicker in the area.

Law enforcement officials are currently focusing on identifying the deceased. While the hospital slip contained the individual’s first name, further investigation is required to ascertain his full identity and contact any potential family members. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in identifying the deceased and determining the circumstances surrounding his death.