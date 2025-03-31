Byndoor Police Apprehend Three Suspects in House Burglary Case

Byndoor: Byndoor police have successfully arrested three individuals concerning a house burglary that occurred on March 10th in Bappehaklu village, Uppunda. The suspects, identified as Yatiraj and Mahesh Yelajit, both residents of Uppunda, and Karthik, a resident of Nagoor, are accused of breaking into a residence while the occupants were attending a nearby Yakshagana performance.

According to police reports, Janardhan, the homeowner, secured his residence and departed with family members to attend the cultural event. Upon returning around 1:00 AM, he discovered that the house had been forcibly entered and a significant amount of valuables had been stolen. Items stolen from a cupboard included gold and silver jewelry, cash, and a laptop. Following the discovery, a formal complaint was filed at the Bantwal police station, initiating a thorough investigation.

The investigation was spearheaded by Byndoor Circle Inspector Savitri Teja in collaboration with PSI Timmesh B.N. and Naveen P. Borakar. The team received crucial support from police staff members Chidananda, Malappa, Parayya Mathapathi, and Naveen, as well as office personnel Ravindra, Ashok Rathod, Shankar, and Chandrar. Their collective efforts culminated in the apprehension of the three suspects.

Authorities have recovered approximately Rs 3 lakh worth of stolen items, including the aforementioned jewelry, laptop, and mobile phones believed to have been used in the commission of the crime. The apprehended suspects are currently in police custody and are scheduled to be presented before the court in the coming days. The Byndoor police are continuing their investigation to determine if the suspects are linked to other similar incidents in the region.