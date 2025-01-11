Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Supports Energy Security Summit in Mangalore

Mangalore: In a significant development for the energy sector, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, has extended his full support to Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta in organizing an Energy Security Summit in Mangalore. This initiative is seen as a vital extension of the upcoming India Energy Week, which aims to serve as a pivotal platform for discussions on energy security and innovation.

During the Mangalore Litfest, Minister Puri responded to a query posed by author Harsha Bhat regarding the potential for energy summits to be held in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. He emphasized the importance of decentralizing such events, stating, “We can easily do it. My Hon’ble friend and Member of Parliament met all the oil marketing companies yesterday. If you want to organize an energy security event here, go ahead and talk to them. I will support it. It is useful to do it here and in other places, in addition to India Energy Week, which should be the fulcrum.”

Minister Puri also highlighted the success of previous India Energy Weeks, noting that the first event was held in Bengaluru, followed by the next in Goa. He mentioned the establishment of a permanent exhibition facility in Goa, facilitated by ONGC’s provision of 240 acres of land. This facility aims to host international conferences, akin to the Bharat Mangalam or Yasho Bhoomi in Delhi.

In his remarks, Minister Puri reiterated the importance of engaging the youth in energy discussions, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for inclusivity in such exhibitions. “We organize such a wonderful exhibition, but how do our youngsters get to see it? This time, India Energy Week will be open every day to youngsters and members of the public,” he stated, inviting the audience to participate in the forthcoming event scheduled for next month.

He further elaborated on the evolution of India Energy Week, asserting, “We started three years ago, but today it will be the largest energy show in the world. Unlike others that focus solely on fossil fuels, this one encompasses technology and all components of the startup ecosystem related to energy.” Minister Puri’s call to action encourages young people to attend and witness the advancements in the energy sector, underscoring the nation’s progress in this critical field.