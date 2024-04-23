Union Minister Joshi accuses K’taka govt of leaking photos of Neha with Fayaz



Hubballi: Union Minister and BJP candidate for Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, Pralhad Joshi made a serious allegation in connection with the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on Tuesday.

Union Minister Joshi alleged that the Karnataka government got the photos of Neha Hiremath and Fayaz Kondinkoppa leaked from the mobile of the accused.

Following Neha Hiremath’s murder by Fayaz Kondinkoppa, the photos of the two together went viral on social media.

One Instagram account also projected Neha Hiremath and Fayaz Kondinkoppa as being in a relationship.

The family of the deceased girl had maintained that it was a case of love jihad and lodged a complaint regarding creation of the social media account where the photos could be seen.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi asked who leaked the photos from the accused’s mobile, when he was in prison and accused the state government of doing it.

Hubballi witnessed another incident of assault on a young woman after Neha Hiremath’s murder.

Joshi alleged, “When the young woman did not agree to get converted, she was assaulted.”

“Hindu organisations and communities are strong in Hubballi region. If this is happening here, what is the situation in other places,” Joshi questioned.

Those involved in appeasement politics should be overthrown from power. If not, it would be difficult for us to retain Hindu religion and culture in our homes, Joshi said.



