Corrupt INDI Alliance leaders united to save themselves from jail: J.P. Nadda

Bhopal: BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday claimed that all those united in the name of ‘INDI Alliance’ have been indulged in corruption and are trying to protect themselves and their family members from jail.

The BJP chief made the remarks while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh on Tuesday.

He further said half of the Opposition leaders are out on bail while the remaining half are in jails.

“They (opposition) keep two chairs vacant during public rallies thinking that they will return from jail and occupy those chairs,” Nadda said while referring to the Opposition’s tactic of keeping chairs vacant for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

The BJP chief is on a day-long tour to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26.

He first addressed a public rally in Tikamgarh, a Lok Sabha constituency in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, and then left for Rewa, and then to Satna to address public rallies.

The second phase of elections will cover as many as seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh — Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul.