Union Ministers, Delhi CM flag off Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally ahead of I-Day

New Delhi: A Har Ghar Tiranga Rally was flagged off on Tuesday from Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam with an aim to encourage citizens to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it in celebration of India’s Independence Day.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with several Members of Parliament, flagged off the rally.

Speaking to reporters, CM Rekha Gupta said, “With chants of ‘Bharat Maa Ki Jai,’ thousands of bikes, carrying the Tricolour in hand, set out today, as the sky and the winds echo with the slogans in praise of Mother India.”

“Today, from the MPs to our brave soldiers, everyone is expressing their patriotism. Even years after independence, our love for our country continues to grow with each passing year. I thank PM Narendra Modi for taking this national festival to every household,” she added.

She also extended her best wishes to the people of the country for Independence Day.

Targeting the Opposition, the Chief Minister stated, “Before 2014, was anyone seen celebrating Independence Day like this? Did anyone see any Prime Minister taking along the Tricolour and chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’? The people who show off the Constitution by taking it everywhere will never say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.”

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Minister Ashish Sood, flagged off the Tiranga Cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha to Rajghat.

Speaking at the event, she said, “Delhi’s daughters are participating in this cycle ride, cyclothon. I see this Cyclothon as a new flight and a new chapter for the daughters of Delhi. These girls, in thousands, are here to take the country forward.”

“The Delhi government will work to ensure a bright future for the daughters of Delhi. Ahead of Independence Day, I extend my best wishes to all these daughters who have come forward to contribute to the country’s progress,” the Chief Minister added.

Over the last three years, the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative has evolved into a people’s movement, with citizens from all walks of life embracing the idea and showing their support through active participation in both online and offline events across the country.