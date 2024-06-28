Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kumaraswamy express grief over K’taka road accident

Bengaluru : Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Friday expressed grief over the Karnataka road accident that claimed 13 lives.

“The government should provide immediate relief to the families of those killed in the road accident in Gundenahalli in Haveri district. May God give strength to their families. The state government should make arrangements for the treatment of the injured,” Union Minister Joshi said.

According to Haveri SP, the wrongful parking of the truck on the road led to the accident.

“Drivers must follow the rules without fail. Any negligence in this matter results in the loss of lives. The concerned officers should initiate strict action in this regard,” Kumaraswamy said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra also expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai expressed shock over the incident and prayed for the families of the deceased.

“The state government must provide compensation through the Chief Minister’s relief fund and proper treatment to the injured,” Bommai added.

At least 13 people, including eight women and two children, were killed after a tempo traveller rammed into a parked truck in Haveri district of the ssvn