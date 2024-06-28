Yenepoya holds ‘Monsoonia: Health screening and awareness’ Programme

Mangaluru: The National Service Scheme Unit of Yenepoya Research Centre and Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. conducted a health screening camp and awareness program titled “Monsoonia: Monsoon Wellness Retreat” on 27-28th June 2024, to mark its commitment towards health and well-being.

The event was organized under Scientific Social Responsibility, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Dr Rouchelle C. Tellis, resource person, Professor and HOD of Microbiology and Hospital Infection Control Officer addressed the employees of IOCL towards better health practices and highlighted the importance of prognosis, diagnosis, treatment and preventive measures to reduce the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, cholera etc.

The health screening camp, led by a medical team of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital comprising the departments of Medicine, Orthopaedic, Psychiatry and Ophthalmology and MSW conducted free blood testing and consultation.

The program, “Monsoonia” was graced by Dr Ashwini S. Shetty, Director, Directorate of Extension and Outreach; Dr Rekha P D, Director and Professor, YRC; Dr Yashodhar Bhandary, Professor, YRC; Dr Asif Hameed, NSS Program Officer, YRC and Mr Abdul Razak, Camp Co-Ordinator, MSW; T Ram Kumar, GM (Terminal), Major Vijay Bariwal, DGM (Terminal), Dr Bhaskar Alwa, Company Doctor, Mrs Deepa Santhosh Suvarna, AM, (Terminal), Mr Krishna Kadam, AM (Terminal), Mr R. Manoharan, SM (Laboratory), Dr Murukan Balakrishnan, SM (Laboratory) and Officers of IOCL, Mangalore Terminal, were also present during the event. Core team and volunteers (research scholars) of NSS, YRC and the medical team of Yenepoya coordinated the program.