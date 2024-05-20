Unique Exhibition of Vintage Mangalorean Wedding Photographs

Mangaluru: A remarkable journey through time, celebrating the rich heritage of Mangalore’s matrimonial traditions, is underway at ‘Camelot’ (Residence of Dr Michael Lobo). This meticulously curated exhibition of vintage wedding photographs has opened its doors to the public, offering a rare glimpse into the matrimonial history of families rooted in Mangalore.

Exhibition Details:

Venue: ‘Camelot’, Bejai Church Road, Mangalore

Inauguration: May 20th 5.30 PM

Duration: till the onset of monsoons

Opening Hours: Daily, with special curator interactions from 5 PM to 6 PM

Curated by Dr Michael Lobo, a renowned Indian writer, genealogist, (and former scientist), the exhibition showcases a collection of vintage images that capture the essence of traditional Mangalore weddings. Each photograph is complemented by captions that detail the names of the bride and groom, their marriage date, and other relevant historical notes.

Dr Michael Lobo is an esteemed academic and literary community member, with several self-published books on the history and genealogy of Mangalore’s Catholic community. His expertise and dedication to preserving and sharing the rich stories of this region make him a respected figure in cultural circles.

Dr Lobo, who has dedicated decades of his life to studying the Catholic community in Mangalore, offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the cultural depth and emotional resonance of these images. His work highlights how these timeless moments, though far removed from the contemporary landscape of the city, continue to evoke a profound sense of nostalgia and connection.

The exhibition is open to the public and promises to be a fascinating experience for anyone interested in photography, history, or the socio-cultural fabric of Mangalore. Dr Lobo will be available at the venue to discuss the photographs and provide further insights into his extensive research.

For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact the press office at the provided contact details.

Dr Michael Lobo

Camelot, Bejai Church Road

Mangalore – 575 004, India

Email: michael_lobo92@yahoo.com

Tel: +91 824-2212349, +91 824-4279658