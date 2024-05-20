Father Muller Medical College Hosts ANAT ART FEST 2024: A Fusion of Science and Art

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College celebrated a milestone in medical education with the inaugural of ANAT ART FEST 2024, a state-level intercollegiate student competition for Phase II MBBS students. The event, themed “Where Science Meets Art,” showcased students’ artistic talents and skills in Anatomy. The competition had 3 rounds: da Vinci round, Candid click round, and Magic fingers round. The inaugural commenced at 12 pm at the Decennial Memorial Hall, 2nd floor Knowledge Centre.

The Department of Anatomy hosted the event under the esteemed banner of Father Muller Medical College, which proudly marks 25 years of excellence. The program began with a beautiful prayer song by Ms Joana Paul and Ms Joana John, Phase-II MBBS students, setting a reverent tone for the day.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions, was joined by the chief guest, Dr Sheela G Nayak, Former Principal of KVG Medical College, Sullia, and Former Director of Medical Education, Govt. of Karnataka. Other dignitaries included Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator Father Muller Medical College, and Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean Father Muller Medical College.

Dr Somesh MS, Organizing Chairperson and Professor & Head of the Department of Anatomy, welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. Following this, Dr Sheela G Nayak addressed the students, emphasizing the significance of Anatomy as a foundational pre-clinical subject. She encouraged the participants, highlighting the importance of learning from both successes and failures in competitions.

Rev. Fr Richard Coelho delivered the Presidential Address, inspiring students to develop a passion for Anatomy through such competitions. He emphasized that these events provide invaluable inspiration and motivation.

Dr Varsha Shenoy, Organizing Secretary and Prof. of Anatomy, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved. Dr. Ankit and Dr Neha Asst. Professors served as the emcees for the event.

The competition saw enthusiastic participation from 18 teams, from various medical colleges from across Karnataka. The winners were as follows:

– 1st Prize: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

– 2nd Prize: Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga

– 3rd Prize: JSS Medical College, Mysore

The ANAT ART FEST 2024 was a remarkable success, blending scientific rigor with artistic creativity, and setting a high standard for future competitions.