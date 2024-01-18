Unique Veera Sthambha found at Chitteri

A unique veera sthamba (pillar of Hero), was found in front of Nandikeshwara temple at Chitteri in Ulturu Mudubettu village of Kundapur taluk in Udupi district. It is about 6 feet in height and has four faces and on each face, there are three panels with war scenes. Each panel is about 2 feet in length with beautiful carvings. Veera Sthamba is a rare type of Hero-Stone found in India says Prof. T. Murugeshi (Rtd), Associate Professor in Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, in his press note.

On the lower panel of the eastern face, A hero is shown in an attacking position and the rider on the horse is shown cut into two pieces. In the second panel, a hero is riding on a war elephant holding Ankush in his right hand. On the top panel fighting of two heroes with swords and shields is shown and at the centre, a fallen hero is also found.

The panels on the western face depict sword fighting, horse fighting with a lance and at the top again sword fighting of the two heroes is found.

On the Southern panels, the lower one depicts a sword fighting with a torso and departed head, the second panel depicts sword fighting and at the top three heroes standing side by side, two of them holding a sword in their left hand, and the third one folding his palms posture.

On the northern face in the lower panel, two apsaras come from heaven with their legs upward in the air, holding the shoulders of a deceased hero. In the second panel, apsaras lock the shoulders and legs of the deceased hero, and their two hands on either side are raised upward, which indicates their upward journey to heaven. On the top, the deceased hero is shown sitting in front of a Shivalingam.

Similar Veera Sthambas were found at Kudlu in Kasaragodu and Ammunje in Mangalore.

Significance of Veera Sthambha:

Erection of Hero-stones was a common practice found everywhere but, the erection of a pillar is an uncommon practice, found rarely. Different types of wars in which the deceased hero had participated vividly are pictured till his end. The pillar erected in honour of a hero indicated his higher rank than that of a common soldier. Stylistically, it belongs to the early 14th century. It is worshipped as Kshetrapala stone by the people.

This beautiful Veera Sthambha was brought to light in a recent archaeological exploration conducted in and around Gulladi on the request of Dr Raghram Shetty Gulladi, hereditary trustee of Nandikeshwara temple, Chitteri Sri M. Rajiv Shetty with the cooperation of Jayasheel Shetty, Ramesh Shetty, Pradeep Basrur and my students.



