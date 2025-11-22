United Loretto Friends Dubai is all set to bring the biggest cultural celebration of the year — Konkan Udkana 2025!

Dubai, UAE: The stage is being set with perfection, and every detail is falling beautifully into place. From high-quality sound and lighting to comfortable seating arrangements, tents, stalls, and all supporting infrastructure — everything is fine-tuned to ensure a world-class experience for our audience.

The elegant red carpet now awaits the grand footfall at the venue on 23 November 2025, in Sharjah Wanderers Sports Club.

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our award-winning celebrity host, VJ Dixon, all the way from Mangalore. With his electrifying energy and dynamic presence, he is all geared up to set the stage on fire!

Adding to the glamour, our celebrated singer Prajoth D’Sa has landed from Melbourne, Australia, ready to fill the air with his magical voice. His soulful melodies will surely make you fall in love with music all over again.

The United Loretto Friends Family eagerly looks forward to welcoming each one of you with warmth and gratitude. This is a heartfelt invitation to all our Mangaloreans, Goans, and our beloved guests from various countries residing in the UAE.

Come join us as we celebrate culture, unity, music, talent, and togetherness.

We are ready!!! Are you all ready too?

Venue: Sharjah Wanderers Sports Club

Date: 23 November 2025

Time: From 8:00 AM onwards

ome with your family and friends and be part of a memorable day filled with entertainment, live shows, Baila performances, cultural acts, sports, food stalls, and unforgettable moments.

Let’s celebrate the spirit of Konkan… together!

See you all there!