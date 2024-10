Unity in Cleanliness: Interfaith Initiative Cleans Up Thottam Village

Udupi: On Gandhi Jayanti, people from diverse faiths joined forces for a massive cleanliness drive near Thottam, showcasing unity and community spirit.

Under the Nirmala Parisara campaign, local groups and organizations, including Catholic Sabha, St. Ann’s Church, Indian Catholic Youth Movement, VYS organization, Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samiti, Jamaat E Islami Hind’s Malpe Women’s Unit, and Humanitarian Relief Society conducted a joint cleanliness drive, collecting over 300 tons of waste and disposable items.

Fr. Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of Tottam St. Ann’s Church said, “Cleanliness ensures good health and protects us from diseases.”

Ramesh Tingala, Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samiti President speaking on the occasion said, “Joining hands, we prioritize environmental conservation for everyone’s well-being.”

Vinod Suvarna, Tenkanidiyuru Gram Panchayat member, Veena Fernandes, Catholic Sabha President, Lucy Furtdo, Women’s Organization President, Shabir, Jamate Islami Hind Coordinator, Onil D’Souza, Cleanliness Campaign Organizer, Pandarinatha Bhajana Mandira president Vilas Maindan, Social Activist Ramappa Suvarna Sunil Fernandes, Thottam Church Committee Vice President, Blesilla Crasta, Secretary, Vanita Fernandes, 20-Commission Coordinator, Leslie Aroza, ICYM & YCS Organization Coordinator, Sunita D’Souza, Lavina Aroza and others were present.

This interfaith initiative promotes community unity, environmental awareness, and collective responsibility for a cleaner, healthier society.