K’taka LoP involved in land scam worth hundreds of crores, claims Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress on Wednesday released documents alleging land scam of hundreds of crores against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday.

Minister for Home G. Parameshwara made the charges and demanded action against Ashoka at the joint press conference held at the Congress headquarters.

“We are bringing before the media on what transpired when Ashoka was part of the ruling government. This is a land scam of hundreds of crores that took place in Lottegollahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru,” Parameshwara told media persons.

He added that the land in survey number 10/1 was de-notified by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

“In February 1977 BDA had issued the first notification for acquisition. On February 23, 2003 and 2007 the land was encroached,” Parameshwara stated.

He said that before BDA notification, this land was owned by one Ramaswamy.

“It was in the ownership of the BDA for 26 years. Ashoka has illegally got the registration of this land. He got the Ramaswamy family to apply for de-notification and then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa signed over the file and directed them to immediately put up the file,” Parameshwara stated.

He added that when this was questioned by one G.V. Athri in the Lokayukta, Ashoka handed over the land and wrote a letter to the BDA on July 28, 2011.

“Who is Ashoka to return the BDA property to BDA itself,” Parameshwara said.

He said that the case had gone to the High Court and the court had stated that since the land is given back to the BDA, there is no need to file a criminal case.

“Now, even after Siddaramaiah’s wife returned the land to the MUDA, which she got as a gift, Ashoka and BJP continue to target them. What do they have to say about this case,” said Parameshwara.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has demanded that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy should be arrested first as he is out on bail. He made the demand while reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement urging for the arrest of the MUDA Commissioner for considering the return of 14 sites by Siddaramaiah’s wife.



