Unity in Devotion: ‘Way of the Cross’ Event to be Held in Mangalore on March 25

Mangaluru: On March 25, 2024, at 4:30 pm, the Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Mangalore, in collaboration with 12 churches from the city zone, will host the “Way of the Cross” (Kursachi Wat) event. Participating churches include Cordel, Vamanjoor, Paldane, Bondel, Derebail, Neermarga, Kelarai, Bajjodi, Capitanio, Bajal, Permai, and Shaktinagar.

During the event, artists from these churches will perform the 14 Stations of the Cross within the church premises. Representatives from the 12 churches, along with priests and nuns from the region, will conduct the Stations of the Cross. The event will commence with Mass at 4:30 pm, followed by a sermon at the 12th Station.

The script for the event was released by the chief priest of the Holy Cross Church, Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, during a preliminary meeting. Also present were Assistant Priest Rev. Fr. Paul D’Souza, Diocesan P.R.O. Roy Castellino, Church Vice President Ruth Castelino, Secretary Anil D’sa, All Commissions Moderator Dolphy D’Souza, and 12 Church Vice Presidents.

Dennis Monteiro and Stany Alvarez will serve as directors for the artists, while Vikas Kulakul will portray the role of Jesus Christ, Ashel D’Silva will play Mother Mary, and Alwyn Pais will act as Pilate. This event symbolizes unity and devotion among the churches of Mangalore, fostering spiritual growth and community solidarity.